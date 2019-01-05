Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Cohen hits bank shot at buzzer, Green Bay wins

January 5, 2019 4:34 pm
 
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (AP) — Sandy Cohen III banked in a baseline jumper just before the buzzer to give Green Bay a 90-89 victory over Cleveland State on Saturday.

Cohen took a high screen, cut back on his defender to the baseline and elevated over a double team for an off-balance shot that went off the backboard and in.

Cleveland State had taken the lead on a 3-pointer by Rashad Williams with 7.5 seconds to play after a driving assist from Tyree Appleby to the corner.

Cohen finished 30 points, seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and three blocks for the Phoenix (9-7, 3-0 Horizon League). JayQuan McCloud added 25 points, five boards and three assists.

Appleby led Cleveland State (5-12, 0-4) with 27 points and seven assists. The Vikings blew 14- and 16-point leads in the second half for the second straight game after falling to Milwaukee 83-76 on Thursday.

