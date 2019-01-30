Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cohen scores 33 points; Lehigh beats Lafayette 93-86 in OT

January 30, 2019 11:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Jordan Cohen scored a career-high 33 points that included 14 of Lehigh’s 18 points in overtime as the Mountain Hawks beat Lafayette 93-86 on Wednesday night.

Cohen had 10 points during 14-9 run to open the extra period. Justin Jaworski’s layup with 49 seconds left pulled Lafayette to 89-86 with 49 seconds left before Cohen scored the last four points. Cohen finished 14-of-19 shooting.

Lance Tejada added 17 points for Lehigh (14-6, 7-2 Patriot League), which has won four of its last five games. James Karnik chipped in with 15 points and Kyle Leufroy had 11.

Lukas Jarrett had 17 points and four assists to lead Lafayette (5-15, 2-7). Isaac Suffren added 16 points and Jaworski had 15. Alex Petrie’s jumper with a second left tied it 75-75 for the Leopards and forced overtime. Petrie finished with 12 points.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines relax following disaster relief exercise

Today in History

1937: FDR announces plan to expand Supreme Court

Get our daily newsletter.