Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cohen with career-best 32, Lehigh tops Boston U 94-78

January 26, 2019 4:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Jordan Cohen had a career-high 32 points as Lehigh ran past Boston University for a 94-78 victory Saturday afternoon.

Cohen was 4 of 4 from beyond the arc and made all eight field goal attempts to total 20 points in the first half to help Lehigh to a 57-32 halftime advantage. Cohen finished 12-of-14 shooting from the floor.

James Karnik also posted a career-best 21 points while grabbing eight rebounds for Lehigh. Lance Tejada and Kyle Leufroy had 12 points apiece with Tejada dishing out seven assists. Pat Andree added 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Mountain Hawks (13-6, 6-2 Patriot League) dominated the first half, shooting 79 percent (23-29) and draining 7 of 11 from distance. They finished shooting 67 percent (35-52) from the field while nailing 8 of 18 from distance. The Terriers were 27-of-62 shooting (44 percent).

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Lehigh led throughout but the Terriers threatened when they had a 30-12 run to pull to 80-71 with 5:13 remaining. The Mountain Hawks closed on a 14-7 run to seal the victory.

Alex Vilarino had 20 points while Tyler Scanlon added 16 and Javante McCoy had 15 for Boston University (9-12, 2-6).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|1 AFA Breakfast Series: Capitol Hill...
2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army's Combat Aviation Brigade prepares for Afghanistan

Today in History

1865: Lincoln signs 13th amendment abolishing slavery

Get our daily newsletter.