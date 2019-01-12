Listen Live Sports

Colgate knocks off last unbeaten Patriot League team

January 12, 2019 5:52 pm
 
HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Jordan Burns scored 23 points and had a career-high 12 assists Saturday to lead Colgate to a 91-78 win over Lehigh, the last unbeaten team in Patriot League play.

Burns posted his second career double-double in three games. Rapolas Ivanauskas added another 23 points with seven rebounds, Will Rayman 20 points and eight boards and Tucker Richardson 17 points with five 3-pointers. The Raiders (10-7, 2-2) shot 54 percent, 61 percent in the second half, in improving to 6-0 at home.

Pat Andree scored 14 points to lead Lehigh (10-5, 3-1), which had a three-game win streak snapped.

Colgate led by three at the break but the lead changed hands 10 times in the second half before the Raiders went on a 26-6 run over seven minutes with eight points from Burns and two Richardson 3-pointers to lead 85-66 with three minutes left.

