College athlete charged in assault of teammate at practice

January 12, 2019 1:32 pm
 
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A college basketball player accused of repeatedly punching a teammate at practice, knocking out some teeth and leaving him unconscious, has been charged with misdemeanor assault in Ohio.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports University of Akron redshirt sophomore center Khadim Gueye pleaded not guilty after being arrested this week for the allegedly unprovoked Dec. 16 attack witnessed by coaches and teammates.

Gueye and his attorney wouldn’t comment at his arraignment Friday.

Athletics director Larry Williams says Akron suspended Gueye, a 22-year-old from Senegal who is sitting out this season after transferring from South Carolina.

Coach John Groce says he’ll “let the process take its course,” but he isn’t commenting more, citing players’ privacy.

The injured player, Cleveland native Mark Kostelac, missed two games but returned to play in late December.

Information from: Akron Beacon Journal, http://www.ohio.com

