By The Associated Press

Tuesday, Jan. 1 SOUTH

Florida St. 87, Winthrop 76

Radford 80, Mars Hill 51

Virginia Tech 81, Notre Dame 66

FAR WEST

San Diego St. 65, CS Northridge 60

Advertisement

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.