American U. 86, Boston U. 74
Brown 75, Maine 67
Bucknell 64, Army 63
Columbia 65, Binghamton 63
Lehigh 86, Lafayette 83
Texas Tech 62, West Virginia 59
Vermont 73, Dartmouth 59
Yale 92, Kennesaw St. 65
Campbell 95, Allen 48
Georgia Tech 79, SC-Upstate 63
High Point 101, Washington College (MD) 60
Maryland 74, Nebraska 72
Nicholls 78, Northwestern St. 72
North Carolina 77, Harvard 57
North Florida 104, Florida National 76
Presbyterian 72, SC State 70
UCF 78, Temple 73
Wake Forest 83, Cornell 61
Cincinnati 93, Tulane 61
Evansville 82, Drake 77, 2OT
Georgetown 84, Butler 76
N. Iowa 65, Bradley 47
Nebraska-Omaha 90, N. Dakota St. 77
Seton Hall 80, Xavier 70
Abilene Christian 68, New Orleans 58
Houston 74, Tulsa 56
McNeese St. 88, Incarnate Word 77
Prairie View 81, Huston-Tillotson 65
Stephen F. Austin 65, SE Louisiana 60
