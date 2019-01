By The Associated Press

Friday, Jan. 4 EAST

Cornell 76, Johnson & Wales (RI) 61

SOUTH

SMU 74, Tulane 65

MIDWEST

Ball St. 79, Toledo 64

Buffalo 74, E. Michigan 58

IUPUI 66, Ill.-Chicago 64

FAR WEST

Cal Poly 68, Holy Names 47

UC Riverside 112, Bethesda 47

