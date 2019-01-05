Saturday, Jan. 5 EAST

Army 77, Lafayette 69

Binghamton 69, New Hampshire 58

Boston U. 87, Bucknell 80

Iona 94, Fairfield 87

La Salle 69, UMass 60

North Carolina 85, Pittsburgh 60

St. John’s 97, Georgetown 94, OT

Stony Brook 75, Mass.-Lowell 63

UCF 65, UConn 53

UMBC 61, Maine 52

SOUTH

Alabama 77, Kentucky 75

East Carolina 73, Cincinnati 71

UNC-Greensboro 71, VMI 68

Virginia Tech 77, Boston College 66

MIDWEST

Butler 84, Creighton 69

Green Bay 90, Cleveland St. 89

Michigan St. 86, Ohio St. 77

N. Kentucky 95, Detroit 73

Syracuse 72, Notre Dame 62

Valparaiso 82, Missouri St. 66

