Sunday, Jan. 6 EAST

Colgate 73, American U. 69

George Washington 70, Saint Joseph’s 56

Lehigh 89, Loyola (Md.) 72

Navy 50, Holy Cross 48

Wisconsin 71, Penn St. 52

SOUTH

George Mason 68, St. Bonaventure 53

Louisville 90, Miami 73

MIDWEST

Dayton 72, Richmond 48

DePaul 75, Seton Hall 74

Iowa 93, Nebraska 84

Marquette 70, Xavier 52

Michigan 74, Indiana 63

N. Dakota St. 85, Dickinson State 53

Northwestern 68, Illinois 66

S. Dakota St. 79, South Dakota 61

Saint Louis 60, Rhode Island 53

Temple 85, Wichita St. 81, OT

SOUTHWEST

Houston 90, Memphis 77

FAR WEST

Southern Cal 77, Stanford 66

