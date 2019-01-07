Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Coppin St. 64, Delaware St. 60
Fairfield 77, Niagara 59
Howard 79, Md.-Eastern Shore 39
Norfolk St. 72, Florida A&M 62
Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.