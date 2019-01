By The Associated Press

Monday, Jan. 7 EAST

Coppin St. 64, Delaware St. 60

Fairfield 77, Niagara 59

Howard 79, Md.-Eastern Shore 39

SOUTH

Alabama A&M 65, Grambling St. 60, OT

Alabama St. 59, Jackson St. 57

Norfolk St. 72, Florida A&M 62

Prairie View 57, Alcorn St. 54

Savannah St. 88, Morgan St. 87, OT

Texas Southern 77, Southern U. 67

FAR WEST

N. Colorado 75, E. Washington 63

