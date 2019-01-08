Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Buffalo 110, Toledo 80
Villanova 76, St. John’s 71
Yale 88, Skidmore 59
Bowling Green 82, Ohio 63
N. Illinois 83, Miami (Ohio) 70
Tennessee 87, Missouri 63
