By The Associated Press

Wednesday, Jan. 9 EAST

Army 86, Boston U. 82

Bucknell 84, Colgate 81

Cornell 86, Towson 74

Dayton 72, George Washington 66

Lafayette 85, Loyola (Md.) 70

St. Bonaventure 73, Saint Joseph’s 47

Stony Brook 59, Binghamton 46

Vermont 73, Maine 49

SOUTH

Georgia 82, Vanderbilt 63

Jacksonville 90, Kennesaw St. 70

Liberty 71, Stetson 53

MIDWEST

Xavier 81, Georgetown 75

