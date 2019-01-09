Wednesday, Jan. 9 EAST

American U. 71, Navy 63

Army 86, Boston U. 82

Bucknell 84, Colgate 81

Cornell 86, Towson 74

Dayton 72, George Washington 66

Duquesne 66, Fordham 61

Hartford 66, UMBC 64, OT

Lafayette 85, Loyola (Md.) 70

Lehigh 99, Holy Cross 94, OT

New Hampshire 68, Mass.-Lowell 64

Pittsburgh 89, Louisville 86, OT

Rutgers 64, Ohio St. 61

St. Bonaventure 73, Saint Joseph’s 47

Stony Brook 59, Binghamton 46

Syracuse 61, Clemson 53

Temple 73, Houston 69

Vermont 73, Maine 49

Virginia 83, Boston College 56

SOUTH

Abilene Christian 73, McNeese St. 72

Davidson 61, George Mason 56

Georgia 82, Vanderbilt 63

Jacksonville 90, Kennesaw St. 70

Liberty 71, Stetson 53

Lipscomb 81, North Florida 66

Mississippi 82, Auburn 67

Nicholls 78, Stephen F. Austin 73

Rhode Island 78, Richmond 67

South Florida 66, Tulane 48

Texas A&M-CC 62, Northwestern St. 61

VCU 69, La Salle 63

Virginia Tech 52, Georgia Tech 49

MIDWEST

Kansas St. 71, West Virginia 69

Marquette 106, Creighton 104, OT

Xavier 81, Georgetown 75

SOUTHWEST

Florida 57, Arkansas 51

New Orleans 78, Lamar 71, OT

Sam Houston St. 78, Cent. Arkansas 69

