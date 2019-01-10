Bryant 66, Mount St. Mary’s 59
CCSU 103, Fairleigh Dickinson 96, 2OT
Fairfield 60, St. Peter’s 57
Quinnipiac 89, Monmouth (NJ) 83, 2OT
St. Francis (Pa.) 74, LIU Brooklyn 67
UConn 76, SMU 64
Wagner 76, Sacred Heart 73
Belmont 77, Morehead St. 60
Delaware 82, UNC-Wilmington 69
Drexel 79, Coll. of Charleston 78
ETSU 98, The Citadel 73
FAU 80, Old Dominion 73
FIU 69, Charlotte 66
Furman 89, VMI 57
Georgia Southern 79, Louisiana-Monroe 78
Georgia St. 89, Louisiana-Lafayette 76
Hampton 94, Charleston Southern 82
High Point 74, Presbyterian 58
Hofstra 93, William & Mary 90, 3OT
Longwood 67, UNC-Asheville 62
Louisiana Tech 64, UAB 53
Mercer 84, W. Carolina 80
Northeastern 81, Elon 70, OT
Radford 79, SC-Upstate 72
Southern Miss. 77, Middle Tennessee 70
Texas State 65, Coastal Carolina 61
Texas-Arlington 82, Appalachian St. 72
Winthrop 90, Campbell 86
Wofford 72, UNC-Greensboro 43
Detroit 101, Green Bay 83
IUPUI 90, Cleveland St. 74
Ill.-Chicago 78, Youngstown St. 63
Milwaukee 67, Oakland 64
N. Dakota St. 85, W. Illinois 69
Purdue Fort Wayne 94, Oral Roberts 69
S. Dakota St. 78, Denver 66
UMKC 84, California Baptist 68
Cincinnati 70, Tulsa 65, OT
UALR 73, Troy 59
UTSA 95, Rice 79
Hawaii 79, Cal St.-Fullerton 68
___
