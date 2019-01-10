Thursday, Jan. 10 EAST

Bryant 66, Mount St. Mary’s 59

CCSU 103, Fairleigh Dickinson 96, 2OT

Fairfield 60, St. Peter’s 57

Quinnipiac 89, Monmouth (NJ) 83, 2OT

St. Francis (Pa.) 74, LIU Brooklyn 67

UConn 76, SMU 64

Wagner 76, Sacred Heart 73

SOUTH

Belmont 77, Morehead St. 60

Delaware 82, UNC-Wilmington 69

Drexel 79, Coll. of Charleston 78

ETSU 98, The Citadel 73

FAU 80, Old Dominion 73

FIU 69, Charlotte 66

Furman 89, VMI 57

Georgia Southern 79, Louisiana-Monroe 78

Georgia St. 89, Louisiana-Lafayette 76

Hampton 94, Charleston Southern 82

High Point 74, Presbyterian 58

Hofstra 93, William & Mary 90, 3OT

Longwood 67, UNC-Asheville 62

Louisiana Tech 64, UAB 53

Mercer 84, W. Carolina 80

Northeastern 81, Elon 70, OT

Radford 79, SC-Upstate 72

Southern Miss. 77, Middle Tennessee 70

Texas State 65, Coastal Carolina 61

Texas-Arlington 82, Appalachian St. 72

Winthrop 90, Campbell 86

Wofford 72, UNC-Greensboro 43

MIDWEST

Detroit 101, Green Bay 83

IUPUI 90, Cleveland St. 74

Ill.-Chicago 78, Youngstown St. 63

Milwaukee 67, Oakland 64

N. Dakota St. 85, W. Illinois 69

Purdue Fort Wayne 94, Oral Roberts 69

S. Dakota St. 78, Denver 66

UMKC 84, California Baptist 68

SOUTHWEST

Cincinnati 70, Tulsa 65, OT

UALR 73, Troy 59

UTSA 95, Rice 79

FAR WEST

Hawaii 79, Cal St.-Fullerton 68

