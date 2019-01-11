Friday, Jan. 11 EAST

Niagara 95, Iona 90

Rider 82, Canisius 73

Siena 71, Marist 66

SOUTH

Maryland 78, Indiana 75

Advertisement

N. Kentucky 68, Wright St. 64

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.