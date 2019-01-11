Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
College Basketball Scores

January 11, 2019 10:00 pm
 
Friday, Jan. 11
EAST

Niagara 95, Iona 90

Rider 82, Canisius 73

Siena 71, Marist 66

SOUTH

Maryland 78, Indiana 75

N. Kentucky 68, Wright St. 64

___

