By The Associated Press

Saturday, Jan. 12 EAST

Bucknell 55, American U. 54

Buffalo 88, Miami (Ohio) 64

Georgetown 96, Providence 90, 2OT

Oklahoma St. 85, West Virginia 77

SOUTH

Georgia St. 74, Louisiana-Monroe 73

Louisville 83, North Carolina 62

NC State 86, Pittsburgh 80

Virginia 63, Clemson 43

MIDWEST

E. Michigan 95, Kent St. 61

Kansas St. 58, Iowa St. 57

Minnesota 88, Rutgers 70

Notre Dame 69, Boston College 66

Ohio 70, Ball St. 52

