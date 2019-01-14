Monday, Jan. 14 EAST

Brown 100, Johnson & Wales (RI) 61

Bucknell 93, Holy Cross 78

Monmouth (NJ) 63, Siena 60, OT

NC A&T 67, Md.-Eastern Shore 58

Advertisement

NC Central 71, Delaware St. 70

Pittsburgh 75, Florida St. 62

SOUTH

Grambling St. 77, Alcorn St. 42

Maryland 64, Wisconsin 60

Norfolk St. 75, Bethune-Cookman 68

SC State 70, Coppin St. 68

Syracuse 95, Duke 91, OT

MIDWEST

Nebraska 66, Indiana 51

SOUTHWEST

Ark.-Pine Bluff 50, Alabama A&M 49

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.