By The Associated Press

Thursday, Jan. 17 EAST

Delaware 76, James Madison 69

Hofstra 87, UNC-Wilmington 72

Northeastern 69, Coll. of Charleston 60

Siena 66, Niagara 57

Advertisement

SOUTH

ETSU 85, VMI 82

Georgia Southern 90, Troy 82

Old Dominion 64, Louisiana Tech 63

Southern Miss. 63, Charlotte 60

MIDWEST

N. Kentucky 91, Cleveland St. 76

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.