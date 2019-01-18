Thursday, Jan. 17 EAST

Canisius 65, Quinnipiac 63

Delaware 76, James Madison 69

Drexel 72, Towson 66

Hofstra 87, UNC-Wilmington 72

Manhattan 58, St. Peter’s 56

Monmouth (NJ) 74, Fairfield 57

Northeastern 69, Coll. of Charleston 60

Siena 66, Niagara 57

SOUTH

Chattanooga 73, Mercer 70

E. Kentucky 97, UT Martin 73

ETSU 85, VMI 82

FIU 77, W. Kentucky 76

Georgia Southern 90, Troy 82

Georgia St. 69, South Alabama 66

Jacksonville St. 91, Belmont 80, OT

Marshall 96, FAU 84

Middle Tennessee 89, UTSA 86

Morehead St. 73, SE Missouri 69

Old Dominion 64, Louisiana Tech 63

Radford 75, Gardner-Webb 58

Samford 80, The Citadel 77

Southern Miss. 63, Charlotte 60

Tennessee St. 79, Tennessee Tech 62

UAB 76, UTEP 63

UNC-Greensboro 69, W. Carolina 60

MIDWEST

Austin Peay 79, SIU-Edwardsville 71

IUPUI 76, Green Bay 70

Michigan St. 70, Nebraska 64

Milwaukee 81, Ill.-Chicago 69

Murray St. 83, E. Illinois 61

N. Kentucky 91, Cleveland St. 76

Nebraska-Omaha 80, W. Illinois 71

Wright St. 80, Youngstown St. 74

SOUTHWEST

Oral Roberts 77, South Dakota 74

Texas State 80, UALR 62

Texas-Arlington 68, Arkansas St. 59

FAR WEST

Arizona St. 70, Oregon St. 67

CS Bakersfield 74, UMKC 73

Cal St.-Fullerton 69, UC Riverside 61

Gonzaga 73, Loyola Marymount 55

Grand Canyon 80, Chicago St. 46

Hawaii 84, CS Northridge 79

New Mexico St. 87, Seattle 60

Oregon 59, Arizona 54

S. Utah 83, Portland St. 69

Sacramento St. 66, N. Arizona 64

San Diego 76, Portland 55

San Francisco 53, Pacific 52

UC Santa Barbara 69, UC Davis 58

Utah Valley 82, Rio Grande 61

Washington 80, Stanford 64

Washington St. 82, California 59

Weber St. 76, Idaho St. 59

