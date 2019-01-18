Canisius 65, Quinnipiac 63
Delaware 76, James Madison 69
Drexel 72, Towson 66
Hofstra 87, UNC-Wilmington 72
Manhattan 58, St. Peter’s 56
Monmouth (NJ) 74, Fairfield 57
Northeastern 69, Coll. of Charleston 60
Siena 66, Niagara 57
Chattanooga 73, Mercer 70
E. Kentucky 97, UT Martin 73
ETSU 85, VMI 82
FIU 77, W. Kentucky 76
Georgia Southern 90, Troy 82
Georgia St. 69, South Alabama 66
Jacksonville St. 91, Belmont 80, OT
Marshall 96, FAU 84
Middle Tennessee 89, UTSA 86
Morehead St. 73, SE Missouri 69
Old Dominion 64, Louisiana Tech 63
Radford 75, Gardner-Webb 58
Samford 80, The Citadel 77
Southern Miss. 63, Charlotte 60
Tennessee St. 79, Tennessee Tech 62
UAB 76, UTEP 63
UNC-Greensboro 69, W. Carolina 60
Austin Peay 79, SIU-Edwardsville 71
IUPUI 76, Green Bay 70
Michigan St. 70, Nebraska 64
Milwaukee 81, Ill.-Chicago 69
Murray St. 83, E. Illinois 61
N. Kentucky 91, Cleveland St. 76
Nebraska-Omaha 80, W. Illinois 71
Wright St. 80, Youngstown St. 74
Oral Roberts 77, South Dakota 74
Texas State 80, UALR 62
Texas-Arlington 68, Arkansas St. 59
Arizona St. 70, Oregon St. 67
CS Bakersfield 74, UMKC 73
Cal St.-Fullerton 69, UC Riverside 61
Gonzaga 73, Loyola Marymount 55
Grand Canyon 80, Chicago St. 46
Hawaii 84, CS Northridge 79
New Mexico St. 87, Seattle 60
Oregon 59, Arizona 54
S. Utah 83, Portland St. 69
Sacramento St. 66, N. Arizona 64
San Diego 76, Portland 55
San Francisco 53, Pacific 52
UC Santa Barbara 69, UC Davis 58
Utah Valley 82, Rio Grande 61
Washington 80, Stanford 64
Washington St. 82, California 59
Weber St. 76, Idaho St. 59
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.