Bucknell 85, Lehigh 83
Canisius 73, Fairfield 68
Colgate 77, Boston U. 56
Cornell 60, Columbia 59
Drexel 73, James Madison 68
Loyola (Md.) 67, Holy Cross 65, OT
Mass.-Lowell 76, Hartford 73
Niagara 75, Quinnipiac 72
Northeastern 88, UNC-Wilmington 71
Stony Brook 64, Maine 61
UConn 87, Tulane 71
UMBC 65, Albany (NY) 64, OT
Vermont 78, Binghamton 50
West Virginia 65, Kansas 64
Davidson 75, Richmond 62
Florida 62, Georgia 52
Mississippi 84, Arkansas 67
North Carolina 85, Miami 76
UCF 64, Tulsa 62
VMI 91, W. Carolina 83
Green Bay 90, Ill.-Chicago 85
N. Kentucky 82, Youngstown St. 74
NC State 77, Notre Dame 73
Oakland 79, Detroit 73
Wisconsin 64, Michigan 54
Wright St. 89, Cleveland St. 66
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.