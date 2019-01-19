Saturday, Jan. 19 EAST

Bucknell 85, Lehigh 83

Canisius 73, Fairfield 68

Colgate 77, Boston U. 56

Cornell 60, Columbia 59

Drexel 73, James Madison 68

Loyola (Md.) 67, Holy Cross 65, OT

Mass.-Lowell 76, Hartford 73

Niagara 75, Quinnipiac 72

Northeastern 88, UNC-Wilmington 71

Stony Brook 64, Maine 61

UConn 87, Tulane 71

UMBC 65, Albany (NY) 64, OT

Vermont 78, Binghamton 50

West Virginia 65, Kansas 64

SOUTH

Davidson 75, Richmond 62

Florida 62, Georgia 52

Mississippi 84, Arkansas 67

North Carolina 85, Miami 76

UCF 64, Tulsa 62

VMI 91, W. Carolina 83

MIDWEST

Green Bay 90, Ill.-Chicago 85

N. Kentucky 82, Youngstown St. 74

NC State 77, Notre Dame 73

Oakland 79, Detroit 73

Wisconsin 64, Michigan 54

Wright St. 89, Cleveland St. 66

___

