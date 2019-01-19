Army 72, Navy 61
Bucknell 85, Lehigh 83
Canisius 73, Fairfield 68
Colgate 77, Boston U. 56
Cornell 60, Columbia 59
Drexel 73, James Madison 68
Hofstra 86, Coll. of Charleston 72
Lafayette 84, American U. 79, OT
Loyola (Md.) 67, Holy Cross 65, OT
Mass.-Lowell 76, Hartford 73
Mount St. Mary’s 70, Wagner 56
Niagara 75, Quinnipiac 72
Northeastern 88, UNC-Wilmington 71
Rhode Island 78, La Salle 67
Robert Morris 79, Bryant 65
St. Francis (Pa.) 80, CCSU 69
St. Francis Brooklyn 92, Sacred Heart 85
Stony Brook 64, Maine 61
Syracuse 74, Pittsburgh 63
UConn 87, Tulane 71
UMBC 65, Albany (NY) 64, OT
Vermont 78, Binghamton 50
West Virginia 65, Kansas 64
Yale 70, Brown 67
Charlotte 55, Louisiana Tech 40
Coastal Carolina 89, Appalachian St. 72
Davidson 75, Richmond 62
Florida 62, Georgia 52
Louisiana-Monroe 99, Louisiana-Lafayette 95
Mercer 93, Samford 87
Mississippi 84, Arkansas 67
North Carolina 85, Miami 76
SE Louisiana 74, McNeese St. 71
Tennessee 71, Alabama 68
Troy 77, Georgia St. 75
UCF 64, Tulsa 62
UNC-Greensboro 75, ETSU 68
VMI 91, W. Carolina 83
W. Kentucky 72, FAU 66
Bowling Green 79, W. Michigan 48
Cincinnati 66, Wichita St. 55
Green Bay 90, Ill.-Chicago 85
Illinois St. 78, Evansville 70
Kent St. 78, N. Illinois 68
Loyola of Chicago 75, Indiana St. 67
Miami (Ohio) 68, Akron 61
N. Dakota St. 67, North Dakota 65
N. Kentucky 82, Youngstown St. 74
NC State 77, Notre Dame 73
Oakland 79, Detroit 73
Purdue 70, Indiana 55
Wisconsin 64, Michigan 54
Wright St. 89, Cleveland St. 66
Missouri 66, Texas A&M 43
Texas-Arlington 82, UALR 73
S. Utah 76, Sacramento St. 71
Stanford 78, Washington St. 66
___
