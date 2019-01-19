Saturday, Jan. 19 EAST

Army 72, Navy 61

Bucknell 85, Lehigh 83

Canisius 73, Fairfield 68

Colgate 77, Boston U. 56

Cornell 60, Columbia 59

Drexel 73, James Madison 68

Hofstra 86, Coll. of Charleston 72

Lafayette 84, American U. 79, OT

Loyola (Md.) 67, Holy Cross 65, OT

Mass.-Lowell 76, Hartford 73

Mount St. Mary’s 70, Wagner 56

Niagara 75, Quinnipiac 72

Northeastern 88, UNC-Wilmington 71

Rhode Island 78, La Salle 67

Robert Morris 79, Bryant 65

St. Francis (Pa.) 80, CCSU 69

St. Francis Brooklyn 92, Sacred Heart 85

Stony Brook 64, Maine 61

Syracuse 74, Pittsburgh 63

UConn 87, Tulane 71

UMBC 65, Albany (NY) 64, OT

Vermont 78, Binghamton 50

West Virginia 65, Kansas 64

Yale 70, Brown 67

SOUTH

Charlotte 55, Louisiana Tech 40

Coastal Carolina 89, Appalachian St. 72

Davidson 75, Richmond 62

Florida 62, Georgia 52

Louisiana-Monroe 99, Louisiana-Lafayette 95

Mercer 93, Samford 87

Mississippi 84, Arkansas 67

North Carolina 85, Miami 76

SE Louisiana 74, McNeese St. 71

Tennessee 71, Alabama 68

Troy 77, Georgia St. 75

UCF 64, Tulsa 62

UNC-Greensboro 75, ETSU 68

VMI 91, W. Carolina 83

W. Kentucky 72, FAU 66

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 79, W. Michigan 48

Cincinnati 66, Wichita St. 55

Green Bay 90, Ill.-Chicago 85

Illinois St. 78, Evansville 70

Kent St. 78, N. Illinois 68

Loyola of Chicago 75, Indiana St. 67

Miami (Ohio) 68, Akron 61

N. Dakota St. 67, North Dakota 65

N. Kentucky 82, Youngstown St. 74

NC State 77, Notre Dame 73

Oakland 79, Detroit 73

Purdue 70, Indiana 55

Wisconsin 64, Michigan 54

Wright St. 89, Cleveland St. 66

SOUTHWEST

Missouri 66, Texas A&M 43

Texas-Arlington 82, UALR 73

FAR WEST

S. Utah 76, Sacramento St. 71

Stanford 78, Washington St. 66

