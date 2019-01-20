Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Boston College 87, Florida St. 82
Monmouth (NJ) 83, Iona 81
Drake 74, Missouri St. 63
Iowa 95, Illinois 71
Marquette 79, Providence 68
