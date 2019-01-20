Listen Live Sports

January 20, 2019
 
Sunday, Jan. 20
EAST

Boston College 87, Florida St. 82

Monmouth (NJ) 83, Iona 81

MIDWEST

Drake 74, Missouri St. 63

Iowa 95, Illinois 71

Marquette 79, Providence 68

