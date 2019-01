By The Associated Press

Sunday, Jan. 20 EAST

Boston College 87, Florida St. 82

Duquesne 91, George Washington 85, OT

Monmouth (NJ) 83, Iona 81

MIDWEST

Bradley 57, S. Illinois 54

Drake 74, Missouri St. 63

Iowa 95, Illinois 71

Marquette 79, Providence 68

Nebraska-Omaha 75, South Dakota 68

FAR WEST

Denver 74, Oral Roberts 58

Utah 78, Colorado 69

___

