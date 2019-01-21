Monday, Jan. 21 EAST

Bryant 76, St. Francis (Pa.) 67

Fairleigh Dickinson 87, Mount St. Mary’s 69

Robert Morris 70, CCSU 59

Sacred Heart 62, Wagner 38

St. Francis Brooklyn 79, LIU Brooklyn 70

SOUTH

Bethune-Cookman 89, Md.-Eastern Shore 68

Florida A&M 60, Delaware St. 47

Harvard 84, Howard 71

NC Central 92, Morgan St. 64

Old Dominion 76, Charlotte 70

Presbyterian 68, SC-Upstate 59

Winthrop 66, UNC-Asheville 45

