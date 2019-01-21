Bryant 76, St. Francis (Pa.) 67
Fairleigh Dickinson 87, Mount St. Mary’s 69
Robert Morris 70, CCSU 59
Sacred Heart 62, Wagner 38
St. Francis Brooklyn 79, LIU Brooklyn 70
Bethune-Cookman 89, Md.-Eastern Shore 68
Florida A&M 60, Delaware St. 47
Florida Gulf Coast 87, Stetson 65
Harvard 84, Howard 71
Liberty 72, North Alabama 47
NC Central 92, Morgan St. 64
NJIT 76, North Florida 72
North Carolina 103, Virginia Tech 82
Old Dominion 76, Charlotte 70
Presbyterian 68, SC-Upstate 59
Radford 72, Longwood 59
Winthrop 66, UNC-Asheville 45
Michigan St. 69, Maryland 55
Texas Southern 75, Jackson St. 65
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.