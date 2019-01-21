Monday, Jan. 21 EAST

Bryant 76, St. Francis (Pa.) 67

Fairleigh Dickinson 87, Mount St. Mary’s 69

Marist 62, Manhattan 46

Robert Morris 70, CCSU 59

Sacred Heart 62, Wagner 38

St. Francis Brooklyn 79, LIU Brooklyn 70

SOUTH

Bethune-Cookman 89, Md.-Eastern Shore 68

Florida A&M 60, Delaware St. 47

Florida Gulf Coast 87, Stetson 65

Harvard 84, Howard 71

Liberty 72, North Alabama 47

Lipscomb 86, Kennesaw St. 57

NC A&T 80, Coppin St. 71

NC Central 92, Morgan St. 64

NJIT 76, North Florida 72

North Carolina 103, Virginia Tech 82

Old Dominion 76, Charlotte 70

Presbyterian 68, SC-Upstate 59

Radford 72, Longwood 59

Winthrop 66, UNC-Asheville 45

MIDWEST

Michigan St. 69, Maryland 55

SOUTHWEST

Prairie View 83, Grambling St. 66

Texas Southern 75, Jackson St. 65

