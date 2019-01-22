Listen Live Sports

College Basketball Scores

January 22, 2019 9:00 pm
 
Tuesday, Jan. 22
SOUTH

Georgia Tech 63, Notre Dame 61

Kentucky 76, Mississippi St. 55

South Carolina 80, Auburn 77

MIDWEST

Michigan 59, Minnesota 57

