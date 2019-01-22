Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Georgia Tech 63, Notre Dame 61
Kentucky 76, Mississippi St. 55
South Carolina 80, Auburn 77
Michigan 59, Minnesota 57
