Duke 79, Pittsburgh 64
St. Peter’s 74, Niagara 72
Alabama 74, Mississippi 53
Florida 81, Texas A&M 72
Florida St. 77, Clemson 68
Georgia Tech 63, Notre Dame 61
Kentucky 76, Mississippi St. 55
South Carolina 80, Auburn 77
South Florida 54, Wichita St. 41
Virginia 68, Wake Forest 45
Akron 70, Cent. Michigan 67
Bowling Green 80, E. Michigan 67
Kansas St. 58, Texas Tech 45
Kent St. 87, Toledo 85, OT
Miami (Ohio) 71, Ball St. 65
Michigan 59, Minnesota 57
N. Illinois 77, Buffalo 75
Northwestern 73, Indiana 66
Ohio 81, W. Michigan 76
Villanova 80, Butler 72
Air Force 74, Boise St. 60
Fresno St. 66, San Diego St. 62
UNLV 74, New Mexico 58
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.