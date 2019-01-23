Tuesday, Jan. 22 EAST

Duke 79, Pittsburgh 64

St. Peter’s 74, Niagara 72

SOUTH

Alabama 74, Mississippi 53

Florida 81, Texas A&M 72

Florida St. 77, Clemson 68

Georgia Tech 63, Notre Dame 61

Kentucky 76, Mississippi St. 55

South Carolina 80, Auburn 77

South Florida 54, Wichita St. 41

Virginia 68, Wake Forest 45

MIDWEST

Akron 70, Cent. Michigan 67

Bowling Green 80, E. Michigan 67

Kansas St. 58, Texas Tech 45

Kent St. 87, Toledo 85, OT

Miami (Ohio) 71, Ball St. 65

Michigan 59, Minnesota 57

N. Illinois 77, Buffalo 75

Northwestern 73, Indiana 66

Ohio 81, W. Michigan 76

Villanova 80, Butler 72

FAR WEST

Air Force 74, Boise St. 60

Fresno St. 66, San Diego St. 62

UNLV 74, New Mexico 58

