By The Associated Press

Wednesday, Jan. 23 EAST

American U. 70, Boston U. 66

Army 76, Holy Cross 57

Colgate 57, Lafayette 47

Hartford 74, New Hampshire 39

La Salle 73, Fordham 71

Mass.-Lowell 85, Binghamton 79

St. Bonaventure 65, UMass 51

SOUTH

Davidson 73, George Washington 62

MIDWEST

George Mason 67, Dayton 63

Indiana St. 70, Valparaiso 53

Providence 64, Xavier 62

