American U. 70, Boston U. 66
Army 76, Holy Cross 57
Bucknell 71, Loyola (Md.) 68
Colgate 57, Lafayette 47
Duquesne 77, Saint Louis 73
Hartford 74, New Hampshire 39
La Salle 73, Fordham 71
Lehigh 85, Navy 74
Mass.-Lowell 85, Binghamton 79
Rhode Island 71, VCU 65
Saint Joseph’s 74, Richmond 70
St. Bonaventure 65, UMass 51
Stony Brook 67, Albany (NY) 66, OT
UMBC 74, Vermont 61
Davidson 73, George Washington 62
FIU 78, FAU 74
LSU 92, Georgia 82
Sam Houston St. 78, Northwestern St. 64
Tennessee 88, Vanderbilt 83, OT
UCF 75, Tulane 50
Bradley 85, Illinois St. 68
Drake 78, Evansville 66
George Mason 67, Dayton 63
Indiana St. 70, Valparaiso 53
Marquette 79, DePaul 69
Missouri St. 70, Loyola of Chicago 35
Providence 64, Xavier 62
Purdue 79, Ohio St. 67
S. Illinois 70, N. Iowa 62
South Dakota 70, North Dakota 56
Cent. Arkansas 76, New Orleans 71
Houston 94, East Carolina 50
Lamar 87, Incarnate Word 81, OT
Oklahoma 70, Oklahoma St. 61
SE Louisiana 70, Houston Baptist 67
Stephen F. Austin 61, Abilene Christian 60
TCU 65, Texas 61
Texas A&M-CC 75, Nicholls 73
Wyoming 59, San Jose St. 46
