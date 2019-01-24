Thursday, Jan. 24 EAST

Bryant 63, CCSU 60

Canisius 80, Monmouth (NJ) 66

Fairleigh Dickinson 60, St. Francis Brooklyn 58

Mount St. Mary’s 74, LIU Brooklyn 72

Robert Morris 72, Sacred Heart 64

Siena 57, Fairfield 48

Syracuse 73, Miami 53

Temple 85, Memphis 76

Towson 75, Northeastern 72

Wagner 83, St. Francis (Pa.) 79

SOUTH

Campbell 77, Presbyterian 73

Coll. of Charleston 72, Elon 53

E. Kentucky 88, Jacksonville St. 70

Furman 73, Chattanooga 58

Hampton 88, SC-Upstate 70

Hofstra 85, James Madison 68

Jacksonville 86, North Florida 81

Lipscomb 89, Florida Gulf Coast 81

Longwood 55, High Point 51

Louisiana-Monroe 75, Troy 69

Mercer 88, VMI 68

Morehead St. 67, Tennessee Tech 61

N. Kentucky 87, Green Bay 65

NJIT 82, Stetson 59

North Alabama 76, Kennesaw St. 71

Radford 86, Charleston Southern 78

Texas State 81, Georgia St. 68

Texas-Arlington 72, Georgia Southern 67

UNC-Greensboro 83, The Citadel 60

UNC-Wilmington 93, William & Mary 88

W. Kentucky 66, Southern Miss. 63

Winthrop 97, Gardner-Webb 88

Wofford 107, Samford 106, OT

MIDWEST

Cincinnati 88, Tulsa 64

IUPUI 73, Oakland 71

Ill.-Chicago 79, Detroit 67

Michigan St. 82, Iowa 67

Nebraska-Omaha 85, Purdue Fort Wayne 79, OT

S. Dakota St. 87, N. Dakota St. 69

Seattle 75, Chicago St. 47

Utah Valley 75, UMKC 67

Wright St. 56, Milwaukee 54

SOUTHWEST

Coastal Carolina 72, UALR 71

Rice 79, Middle Tennessee 68

UTSA 88, Charlotte 43

FAR WEST

UC Irvine 75, Hawaii 74, OT

