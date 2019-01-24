Bryant 63, CCSU 60
Canisius 80, Monmouth (NJ) 66
Fairleigh Dickinson 60, St. Francis Brooklyn 58
Mount St. Mary’s 74, LIU Brooklyn 72
Robert Morris 72, Sacred Heart 64
Siena 57, Fairfield 48
Syracuse 73, Miami 53
Temple 85, Memphis 76
Towson 75, Northeastern 72
Wagner 83, St. Francis (Pa.) 79
Campbell 77, Presbyterian 73
Coll. of Charleston 72, Elon 53
E. Kentucky 88, Jacksonville St. 70
Furman 73, Chattanooga 58
Hampton 88, SC-Upstate 70
Hofstra 85, James Madison 68
Jacksonville 86, North Florida 81
Lipscomb 89, Florida Gulf Coast 81
Longwood 55, High Point 51
Louisiana-Monroe 75, Troy 69
Mercer 88, VMI 68
Morehead St. 67, Tennessee Tech 61
N. Kentucky 87, Green Bay 65
NJIT 82, Stetson 59
North Alabama 76, Kennesaw St. 71
Radford 86, Charleston Southern 78
Texas State 81, Georgia St. 68
Texas-Arlington 72, Georgia Southern 67
UNC-Greensboro 83, The Citadel 60
UNC-Wilmington 93, William & Mary 88
W. Kentucky 66, Southern Miss. 63
Winthrop 97, Gardner-Webb 88
Wofford 107, Samford 106, OT
Cincinnati 88, Tulsa 64
IUPUI 73, Oakland 71
Ill.-Chicago 79, Detroit 67
Michigan St. 82, Iowa 67
Nebraska-Omaha 85, Purdue Fort Wayne 79, OT
S. Dakota St. 87, N. Dakota St. 69
Seattle 75, Chicago St. 47
Utah Valley 75, UMKC 67
Wright St. 56, Milwaukee 54
Coastal Carolina 72, UALR 71
Rice 79, Middle Tennessee 68
UTSA 88, Charlotte 43
UC Irvine 75, Hawaii 74, OT
___
