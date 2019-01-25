Bryant 63, CCSU 60
Canisius 80, Monmouth (NJ) 66
Fairleigh Dickinson 60, St. Francis Brooklyn 58
Mount St. Mary’s 74, LIU Brooklyn 72
Robert Morris 72, Sacred Heart 64
Siena 57, Fairfield 48
Syracuse 73, Miami 53
Temple 85, Memphis 76
Towson 75, Northeastern 72
Wagner 83, St. Francis (Pa.) 79
Austin Peay 89, Tennessee St. 74
Belmont 79, Murray St. 66
Campbell 77, Presbyterian 73
Coll. of Charleston 72, Elon 53
E. Illinois 66, UT Martin 64
E. Kentucky 88, Jacksonville St. 70
Furman 73, Chattanooga 58
Hampton 88, SC-Upstate 70
Hofstra 85, James Madison 68
Jacksonville 86, North Florida 81
Lipscomb 89, Florida Gulf Coast 81
Longwood 55, High Point 51
Louisiana Tech 89, Marshall 80, OT
Louisiana-Lafayette 88, South Alabama 84
Louisiana-Monroe 75, Troy 69
Louisville 84, NC State 77
Mercer 88, VMI 68
Morehead St. 67, Tennessee Tech 61
N. Kentucky 87, Green Bay 65
NJIT 82, Stetson 59
North Alabama 76, Kennesaw St. 71
Radford 86, Charleston Southern 78
Texas State 81, Georgia St. 68
Texas-Arlington 72, Georgia Southern 67
UNC-Greensboro 83, The Citadel 60
UNC-Wilmington 93, William & Mary 88
W. Kentucky 66, Southern Miss. 63
Winthrop 97, Gardner-Webb 88
Wofford 107, Samford 106, OT
Cincinnati 88, Tulsa 64
IUPUI 73, Oakland 71
Ill.-Chicago 79, Detroit 67
Michigan St. 82, Iowa 67
Nebraska-Omaha 85, Purdue Fort Wayne 79, OT
S. Dakota St. 87, N. Dakota St. 69
SIU-Edwardsville 87, SE Missouri 86, 3OT
Seattle 75, Chicago St. 47
Utah Valley 75, UMKC 67
Wright St. 56, Milwaukee 54
Arkansas St. 82, Appalachian St. 81, OT
Coastal Carolina 72, UALR 71
Old Dominion 50, UTEP 48
Rice 79, Middle Tennessee 68
UAB 52, North Texas 49
UTSA 88, Charlotte 43
CS Bakersfield 88, California Baptist 84
Cal St.-Fullerton 81, UC Santa Barbara 60
Montana 80, Idaho St. 69
N. Colorado 79, S. Utah 68
Portland St. 78, E. Washington 65
Sacramento St. 69, Idaho 48
San Francisco 83, Portland 61
Southern Cal 80, Arizona 57
UC Irvine 75, Hawaii 74, OT
Utah 70, Stanford 66
Washington 61, Oregon 56
Weber St. 93, Montana St. 84
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.