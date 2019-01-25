Thursday, Jan. 24 EAST

Bryant 63, CCSU 60

Canisius 80, Monmouth (NJ) 66

Fairleigh Dickinson 60, St. Francis Brooklyn 58

Mount St. Mary’s 74, LIU Brooklyn 72

Robert Morris 72, Sacred Heart 64

Siena 57, Fairfield 48

Syracuse 73, Miami 53

Temple 85, Memphis 76

Towson 75, Northeastern 72

Wagner 83, St. Francis (Pa.) 79

SOUTH

Austin Peay 89, Tennessee St. 74

Belmont 79, Murray St. 66

Campbell 77, Presbyterian 73

Coll. of Charleston 72, Elon 53

E. Illinois 66, UT Martin 64

E. Kentucky 88, Jacksonville St. 70

Furman 73, Chattanooga 58

Hampton 88, SC-Upstate 70

Hofstra 85, James Madison 68

Jacksonville 86, North Florida 81

Lipscomb 89, Florida Gulf Coast 81

Longwood 55, High Point 51

Louisiana Tech 89, Marshall 80, OT

Louisiana-Lafayette 88, South Alabama 84

Louisiana-Monroe 75, Troy 69

Louisville 84, NC State 77

Mercer 88, VMI 68

Morehead St. 67, Tennessee Tech 61

N. Kentucky 87, Green Bay 65

NJIT 82, Stetson 59

North Alabama 76, Kennesaw St. 71

Radford 86, Charleston Southern 78

Texas State 81, Georgia St. 68

Texas-Arlington 72, Georgia Southern 67

UNC-Greensboro 83, The Citadel 60

UNC-Wilmington 93, William & Mary 88

W. Kentucky 66, Southern Miss. 63

Winthrop 97, Gardner-Webb 88

Wofford 107, Samford 106, OT

MIDWEST

Cincinnati 88, Tulsa 64

IUPUI 73, Oakland 71

Ill.-Chicago 79, Detroit 67

Michigan St. 82, Iowa 67

Nebraska-Omaha 85, Purdue Fort Wayne 79, OT

S. Dakota St. 87, N. Dakota St. 69

SIU-Edwardsville 87, SE Missouri 86, 3OT

Seattle 75, Chicago St. 47

Utah Valley 75, UMKC 67

Wright St. 56, Milwaukee 54

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas St. 82, Appalachian St. 81, OT

Coastal Carolina 72, UALR 71

Old Dominion 50, UTEP 48

Rice 79, Middle Tennessee 68

UAB 52, North Texas 49

UTSA 88, Charlotte 43

FAR WEST

CS Bakersfield 88, California Baptist 84

Cal St.-Fullerton 81, UC Santa Barbara 60

Montana 80, Idaho St. 69

N. Colorado 79, S. Utah 68

Portland St. 78, E. Washington 65

Sacramento St. 69, Idaho 48

San Francisco 83, Portland 61

Southern Cal 80, Arizona 57

UC Irvine 75, Hawaii 74, OT

Utah 70, Stanford 66

Washington 61, Oregon 56

Weber St. 93, Montana St. 84

