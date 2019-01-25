Listen Live Sports

College Basketball Scores

January 25, 2019
 
Friday, Jan. 25
EAST

Iona 77, Rider 71

Quinnipiac 92, Marist 78

Yale 79, Brown 71

MIDWEST

Buffalo 88, Kent St. 79

Michigan 69, Indiana 46

