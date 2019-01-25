Friday, Jan. 25 EAST

Iona 77, Rider 71

Quinnipiac 92, Marist 78

Yale 79, Brown 71

MIDWEST

Buffalo 88, Kent St. 79

Creighton 75, Butler 61

Michigan 69, Indiana 46

