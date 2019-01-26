Saturday, Jan. 26 EAST

Binghamton 78, Maine 66

Dayton 75, Fordham 52

Harvard 64, Dartmouth 59

LIU Brooklyn 84, CCSU 71

Loyola (Md.) 79, Colgate 72, OT

UMBC 59, New Hampshire 51

SOUTH

Duke 66, Georgia Tech 53

Georgia St. 77, Texas-Arlington 71

Illinois 78, Maryland 67

Iowa St. 87, Mississippi 73

The Citadel 84, VMI 82

MIDWEST

E. Michigan 93, W. Michigan 67

IUPUI 80, Detroit 65

Ohio 78, Ball St. 74

Ohio St. 70, Nebraska 60

Virginia 82, Notre Dame 55

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 73, Alabama 68

TCU 55, Florida 50

Texas A&M 65, Kansas St. 53

