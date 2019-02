By The Associated Press

Sunday, Jan. 27 EAST

Cincinnati 72, Temple 68

Georgetown 89, St. John’s 78

Princeton 91, Wesley (DE) 62

Providence 70, DePaul 67

Advertisement

FAR WEST

Hawaii 80, UC Davis 60

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.