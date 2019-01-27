Sunday, Jan. 27 EAST

Cincinnati 72, Temple 68

Fairfield 80, Iona 68

Georgetown 89, St. John’s 78

NJIT 76, North Alabama 70, OT

Princeton 91, Wesley (DE) 62

Providence 70, DePaul 67

Quinnipiac 77, St. Peter’s 58

Rider 86, Marist 85

UMass 77, Rhode Island 70

Villanova 80, Seton Hall 52

SOUTH

Florida Gulf Coast 88, North Florida 80

Liberty 69, Jacksonville 59

Lipscomb 88, Stetson 65

Memphis 77, UCF 57

MIDWEST

Illinois St. 76, Indiana St. 62

Loyola of Chicago 75, S. Illinois 50

Minnesota 92, Iowa 87

Purdue 73, Michigan St. 63

SOUTHWEST

Houston 77, Tulsa 65

FAR WEST

Hawaii 80, UC Davis 60

