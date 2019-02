By The Associated Press

Tuesday, Jan. 29 SOUTH

Lipscomb 79, Liberty 59

North Carolina 77, Georgia Tech 54

Tennessee 92, South Carolina 70

MIDWEST

Cent. Michigan 84, E. Michigan 80

Advertisement

N. Illinois 71, Ohio 60

Toledo 66, Miami (Ohio) 63

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.