Buffalo 83, Ball St. 59
Lipscomb 79, Liberty 59
Maryland 70, Northwestern 52
North Carolina 77, Georgia Tech 54
Tennessee 92, South Carolina 70
Virginia 66, NC State 65, OT
Cent. Michigan 86, E. Michigan 82
Dayton 75, Saint Joseph’s 64
N. Illinois 71, Ohio 60
Toledo 66, Miami (Ohio) 63
Wisconsin 62, Nebraska 51
Arkansas 70, Georgia 60
Texas 73, Kansas 63
