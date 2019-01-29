Tuesday, Jan. 29 EAST

Buffalo 83, Ball St. 59

SOUTH

Lipscomb 79, Liberty 59

Maryland 70, Northwestern 52

North Carolina 77, Georgia Tech 54

Tennessee 92, South Carolina 70

Virginia 66, NC State 65, OT

MIDWEST

Cent. Michigan 86, E. Michigan 82

Dayton 75, Saint Joseph’s 64

N. Illinois 71, Ohio 60

Toledo 66, Miami (Ohio) 63

Wisconsin 62, Nebraska 51

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 70, Georgia 60

Texas 73, Kansas 63

