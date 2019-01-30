Listen Live Sports

College Basketball Scores

January 30, 2019
 
Tuesday, Jan. 29
EAST

Buffalo 83, Ball St. 59

SOUTH

Alabama 83, Mississippi St. 79

Clemson 82, Pittsburgh 69

Kentucky 87, Vanderbilt 52

Lipscomb 79, Liberty 59

Maryland 70, Northwestern 52

North Carolina 77, Georgia Tech 54

Tennessee 92, South Carolina 70

Virginia 66, NC State 65, OT

MIDWEST

Cent. Michigan 86, E. Michigan 82

Dayton 75, Saint Joseph’s 64

Michigan 65, Ohio St. 49

Missouri St. 55, Valparaiso 54, OT

N. Illinois 71, Ohio 60

Toledo 66, Miami (Ohio) 63

Wisconsin 62, Nebraska 51

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 70, Georgia 60

Texas 73, Kansas 63

FAR WEST

Boise St. 70, Colorado St. 68

CS Bakersfield 81, UC Santa Cruz 54

___

