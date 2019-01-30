Albany (NY) 62, New Hampshire 42
Boston U. 68, Holy Cross 54
Colgate 76, Army 56
Duquesne 75, Rhode Island 72
George Washington 79, Fordham 61
Hartford 86, Binghamton 60
Maine 78, Mass.-Lowell 59
NJIT 66, Florida Gulf Coast 54
Campbell 68, Radford 67
Florida 90, Mississippi 86, OT
Gardner-Webb 69, High Point 67
Hampton 96, Longwood 83
Jacksonville 72, Stetson 57
Kennesaw St. 81, North Florida 64
Virginia Tech 82, Miami 70
Loyola of Chicago 61, N. Iowa 60
Marquette 76, Butler 58
___
