College Basketball Scores

January 30, 2019
 
Wednesday, Jan. 30
EAST

Albany (NY) 62, New Hampshire 42

Boston U. 68, Holy Cross 54

Colgate 76, Army 56

Duquesne 75, Rhode Island 72

George Washington 79, Fordham 61

Hartford 86, Binghamton 60

Maine 78, Mass.-Lowell 59

NJIT 66, Florida Gulf Coast 54

SOUTH

Campbell 68, Radford 67

Florida 90, Mississippi 86, OT

Gardner-Webb 69, High Point 67

Hampton 96, Longwood 83

Jacksonville 72, Stetson 57

Kennesaw St. 81, North Florida 64

Virginia Tech 82, Miami 70

MIDWEST

Loyola of Chicago 61, N. Iowa 60

Marquette 76, Butler 58

___

