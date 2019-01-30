Wednesday, Jan. 30 EAST

Albany (NY) 62, New Hampshire 42

American U. 74, Loyola (Md.) 68

Boston U. 68, Holy Cross 54

Bucknell 69, Navy 57

Colgate 76, Army 56

Duquesne 75, Rhode Island 72

George Washington 79, Fordham 61

Hartford 86, Binghamton 60

La Salle 60, UMass 51

Lehigh 93, Lafayette 86, OT

Maine 78, Mass.-Lowell 59

NJIT 66, Florida Gulf Coast 54

Niagara 78, Canisius 70

Rutgers 66, Indiana 58

Seton Hall 65, Providence 63

Syracuse 77, Boston College 71

UMBC 57, Stony Brook 49

SOUTH

Auburn 92, Missouri 58

Campbell 68, Radford 67

Charleston Southern 85, Presbyterian 84

Florida 90, Mississippi 86, OT

Gardner-Webb 69, High Point 67

Hampton 96, Longwood 83

Jacksonville 72, Stetson 57

Kennesaw St. 81, North Florida 64

Lamar 90, Nicholls 69

Louisville 82, Wake Forest 54

Middle Tennessee 71, UAB 65

New Orleans 72, Northwestern St. 64

Sam Houston St. 62, SE Louisiana 52

UNC-Asheville 71, SC-Upstate 62

Virginia Tech 82, Miami 70

MIDWEST

Bradley 81, Evansville 73

Illinois St. 69, Drake 55

Iowa St. 93, West Virginia 68

Loyola of Chicago 61, N. Iowa 60

Marquette 76, Butler 58

Purdue Fort Wayne 102, South Dakota 71

Richmond 84, Saint Louis 81

St. John’s 83, Creighton 67

Villanova 86, DePaul 74

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 78, Texas A&M-CC 71

Houston Baptist 96, Incarnate Word 92

Stephen F. Austin 105, Cent. Arkansas 99, OT

Tulsa 95, Memphis 79

FAR WEST

Fresno St. 75, Wyoming 62

Utah St. 103, San Jose St. 73

