Albany (NY) 62, New Hampshire 42
American U. 74, Loyola (Md.) 68
Boston U. 68, Holy Cross 54
Bucknell 69, Navy 57
Colgate 76, Army 56
Duquesne 75, Rhode Island 72
George Washington 79, Fordham 61
Hartford 86, Binghamton 60
La Salle 60, UMass 51
Lehigh 93, Lafayette 86, OT
Maine 78, Mass.-Lowell 59
NJIT 66, Florida Gulf Coast 54
Niagara 78, Canisius 70
Rutgers 66, Indiana 58
Seton Hall 65, Providence 63
Syracuse 77, Boston College 71
UMBC 57, Stony Brook 49
Auburn 92, Missouri 58
Campbell 68, Radford 67
Charleston Southern 85, Presbyterian 84
Florida 90, Mississippi 86, OT
Gardner-Webb 69, High Point 67
Hampton 96, Longwood 83
Jacksonville 72, Stetson 57
Kennesaw St. 81, North Florida 64
Lamar 90, Nicholls 69
Louisville 82, Wake Forest 54
Middle Tennessee 71, UAB 65
New Orleans 72, Northwestern St. 64
Sam Houston St. 62, SE Louisiana 52
UNC-Asheville 71, SC-Upstate 62
Virginia Tech 82, Miami 70
Bradley 81, Evansville 73
Illinois St. 69, Drake 55
Iowa St. 93, West Virginia 68
Loyola of Chicago 61, N. Iowa 60
Marquette 76, Butler 58
Minnesota 86, Illinois 75
Purdue Fort Wayne 102, South Dakota 71
Richmond 84, Saint Louis 81
S. Illinois 88, Indiana St. 73
St. John’s 83, Creighton 67
Villanova 86, DePaul 74
Wichita St. 85, SMU 83
Abilene Christian 78, Texas A&M-CC 71
Houston Baptist 96, Incarnate Word 92
LSU 72, Texas A&M 57
Stephen F. Austin 105, Cent. Arkansas 99, OT
Tulsa 95, Memphis 79
Cal St.-Fullerton 78, CS Northridge 71
Fresno St. 75, Wyoming 62
San Diego St. 66, Air Force 51
UCLA 87, Washington St. 67
Utah St. 103, San Jose St. 73
Utah Valley 79, California Baptist 62
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.