CCSU 78, St. Francis Brooklyn 72
Fairleigh Dickinson 80, LIU Brooklyn 77
Manhattan 62, Fairfield 49
Appalachian St. 104, Louisiana-Lafayette 77
Coll. of Charleston 70, James Madison 53
Elon 57, Delaware 56
Furman 71, The Citadel 61
Rice 65, Charlotte 61
Southern Miss. 89, FIU 73
UNC-Greensboro 93, VMI 66
William & Mary 75, Drexel 69
Youngstown St. 75, Oakland 74
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.