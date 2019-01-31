Listen Live Sports

College Basketball Scores

January 31, 2019
 
Thursday, Jan. 31
EAST

CCSU 78, St. Francis Brooklyn 72

Fairleigh Dickinson 80, LIU Brooklyn 77

Manhattan 62, Fairfield 49

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 104, Louisiana-Lafayette 77

Coll. of Charleston 70, James Madison 53

Elon 57, Delaware 56

Furman 71, The Citadel 61

Rice 65, Charlotte 61

Southern Miss. 89, FIU 73

UNC-Greensboro 93, VMI 66

William & Mary 75, Drexel 69

MIDWEST

Youngstown St. 75, Oakland 74

