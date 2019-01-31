Thursday, Jan. 31 EAST

CCSU 78, St. Francis Brooklyn 72

Fairleigh Dickinson 80, LIU Brooklyn 77

Manhattan 62, Fairfield 49

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 104, Louisiana-Lafayette 77

Coll. of Charleston 70, James Madison 53

Elon 57, Delaware 56

Furman 71, The Citadel 61

Rice 65, Charlotte 61

Southern Miss. 89, FIU 73

UNC-Greensboro 93, VMI 66

William & Mary 75, Drexel 69

MIDWEST

Youngstown St. 75, Oakland 74

