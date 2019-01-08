College Football Standings

American Athletic Conference East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UCF 9 0 391 205 12 1 562 295 Temple 7 1 311 182 8 5 454 352 Cincinnati 6 2 275 139 11 2 454 224 South Florida 3 5 184 265 7 6 370 416 East Carolina 1 7 169 308 3 9 273 448 UConn 0 8 165 421 1 11 266 605 West Division Houston 5 3 348 291 8 5 571 483 Tulane 5 3 219 214 7 6 349 358 Memphis 5 4 357 274 8 6 601 447 SMU 4 4 247 263 5 7 365 423 Tulsa 2 6 210 248 3 9 289 355 Navy 2 6 194 260 3 10 325 436

Atlantic Coast Conference Atlantic Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Clemson 8 0 378 93 15 0 664 197 Syracuse 6 2 318 224 10 3 523 351 NC State 5 3 267 229 9 4 440 324 Boston College 4 4 209 208 7 5 384 308 Wake Forest 3 5 233 282 7 6 427 433 Florida St. 3 5 163 250 5 7 263 378 Louisville 0 8 162 398 2 10 237 529 Coastal Division Pittsburgh 6 2 269 211 7 7 359 389 Georgia Tech 5 3 264 236 7 6 437 381 Virginia 4 4 194 173 8 5 370 261 Miami 4 4 197 144 7 6 374 253 Virginia Tech 4 4 196 237 6 7 388 403 Duke 3 5 176 268 8 5 382 356 North Carolina 1 7 216 289 2 9 301 380

Big 12 Conference Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oklahoma 9 1 503 365 12 2 677 466 Texas 7 3 313 272 10 4 435 362 West Virginia 6 3 373 261 8 4 483 326 Iowa St. 6 3 266 220 8 5 348 298 Baylor 4 5 220 287 7 6 384 412 TCU 4 5 171 234 7 6 306 300 Oklahoma St. 3 6 304 338 7 6 499 422 Kansas St. 3 6 192 233 5 7 270 305 Texas Tech 3 6 281 277 5 7 448 373 Kansas 1 8 177 313 3 9 286 360

