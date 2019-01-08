College Football Standings

|American Athletic Conference
|East Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UCF
|9
|0
|391
|205
|12
|1
|562
|295
|Temple
|7
|1
|311
|182
|8
|5
|454
|352
|Cincinnati
|6
|2
|275
|139
|11
|2
|454
|224
|South Florida
|3
|5
|184
|265
|7
|6
|370
|416
|East Carolina
|1
|7
|169
|308
|3
|9
|273
|448
|UConn
|0
|8
|165
|421
|1
|11
|266
|605
|West Division
|Houston
|5
|3
|348
|291
|8
|5
|571
|483
|Tulane
|5
|3
|219
|214
|7
|6
|349
|358
|Memphis
|5
|4
|357
|274
|8
|6
|601
|447
|SMU
|4
|4
|247
|263
|5
|7
|365
|423
|Tulsa
|2
|6
|210
|248
|3
|9
|289
|355
|Navy
|2
|6
|194
|260
|3
|10
|325
|436
___
|Atlantic Coast Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|8
|0
|378
|93
|15
|0
|664
|197
|Syracuse
|6
|2
|318
|224
|10
|3
|523
|351
|NC State
|5
|3
|267
|229
|9
|4
|440
|324
|Boston College
|4
|4
|209
|208
|7
|5
|384
|308
|Wake Forest
|3
|5
|233
|282
|7
|6
|427
|433
|Florida St.
|3
|5
|163
|250
|5
|7
|263
|378
|Louisville
|0
|8
|162
|398
|2
|10
|237
|529
|Coastal Division
|Pittsburgh
|6
|2
|269
|211
|7
|7
|359
|389
|Georgia Tech
|5
|3
|264
|236
|7
|6
|437
|381
|Virginia
|4
|4
|194
|173
|8
|5
|370
|261
|Miami
|4
|4
|197
|144
|7
|6
|374
|253
|Virginia Tech
|4
|4
|196
|237
|6
|7
|388
|403
|Duke
|3
|5
|176
|268
|8
|5
|382
|356
|North Carolina
|1
|7
|216
|289
|2
|9
|301
|380
___
|Big 12 Conference
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma
|9
|1
|503
|365
|12
|2
|677
|466
|Texas
|7
|3
|313
|272
|10
|4
|435
|362
|West Virginia
|6
|3
|373
|261
|8
|4
|483
|326
|Iowa St.
|6
|3
|266
|220
|8
|5
|348
|298
|Baylor
|4
|5
|220
|287
|7
|6
|384
|412
|TCU
|4
|5
|171
|234
|7
|6
|306
|300
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|6
|304
|338
|7
|6
|499
|422
|Kansas St.
|3
|6
|192
|233
|5
|7
|270
|305
|Texas Tech
|3
|6
|281
|277
|5
|7
|448
|373
|Kansas
|1
|8
|177
|313
|3
|9
|286
|360
