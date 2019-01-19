Listen Live Sports

Collier, Dangerfield help No. 2 UConn women top Temple 88-67

January 19, 2019 2:39 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Napheesa Collier had a season-high 30 points and 12 rebounds and Crystal Dangerfield set a career high with 26 points to lead No. 2 UConn to an 88-67 victory over Temple on Saturday.

The game originally was scheduled for Sunday but pushed up a day due to the forecasted winter storm for the Northeast.

The Huskies (16-1, 5-0 American) have won five in a row since their lone loss, 68-57 at Baylor on Jan. 3. UConn remained undefeated in league play since joining the American Athletic Conference, improving to 106-0.

Megan Walker added 11 points and Katie Lou Samuelson had 10 for UConn. Dangerfield added nine assists.

Aliya Butts had 17 points to lead the Owls (4-13, 0-5), who lost their sixth straight.

Temple got within 66-52 early in the fourth quarter, but UConn methodically pulled away.

The Huskies, who entered leading the country with an average margin of victory of 27.8 points, won easily despite a subpar shooting performance from long range. UConn was 7 for 25 (28 percent) on 3-pointers. The Huskies led 42-25 at halftime despite missing 10 of 13 3-point tries.

Dangerfield shot 6 for 8 in the opening 20 minutes, and finished the half with a coast-to-coast layup after a UConn defensive stop to make it a 17-point game at the break.

It was the 12th straight victory over Temple for the Huskies, who improved to 12-2 all-time against the Owls. Temple coach Tonya Cardoza, who helped UConn to five national titles as an assistant coach there from 1994-2008, fell to 0-12 against the Huskies.

BIG PICTURE

UConn: The Huskies return home for a pair of conference games before a highly anticipated matchup at No. 4 Louisville on Jan. 31.

Temple: The Owls will look to finish with three wins in the Philadelphia Big 5 on Wednesday at Penn. Villanova, which handed Temple its lone loss in the city series on Dec. 9, already has claimed the Big 5 title.

UP NEXT

UConn: Host SMU Wednesday.

Temple: At Penn Wednesday.

