Collins fills Georgia Tech staff by hiring Key from Alabama

January 10, 2019 8:17 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — New Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins has completed his first coaching staff by hiring Brent Key from Alabama as assistant head coach, run game coordinator and offensive line coach.

Key was Alabama’s offensive line coach for the last three seasons. Each of his three years, Key’s units were finalists for the Joe Moore Award presented annually to the nation’s top offensive front.

Key was a starting right guard at Georgia Tech from 1997-2000.

Also Tuesday, Collins named Vince Sinagra as chief of staff and Scott Wallace as director of football operations. Each held the same positions on Collins’ former staff at Temple.

