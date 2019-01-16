Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Colonials recover from poor first half to win 59-56

January 16, 2019 10:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — DJ Williams scored 14 points, Terry Nolan added 12 points and 10 rebounds and George Washington bounced back from a miserable first half to take a 59-56 victory over La Salle on Wednesday night.

Justin Mazzulla added 11 points and Maceo Jack 10 for the Colonials (6-11, 2-2 Atlantic 10), who have won four of their last five games. After shooting just 16 percent and trailing 23-14 at halftime, the Colonials bounced back to shoot 68 percent in the second half.

Isiah Deas was the lone double-figure scorer for the Explorers with 11 points. La Salle (3-13, 1-3), winless in seven home games this season, made just 5 of 32 from the arc.

George Washington took its first lead of the second half, 55-53, on Jack’s 3-pointer with 2:05 left. La Salle retook the lead on Jaren Kimbrough’s 3-point play before Armel Potter’s basket gave the lead back to the Colonials with 1:10 remaining. Nolan added two free throws with 20 seconds left.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|23 Jumpstart 2019: Accelerating Gov Cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors conduct search and rescue training

Today in History

1977: President Carter pardons draft dodgers